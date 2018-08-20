Home Nation

Court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel to Geneva

Shashi Tharoor was allowed to travel today after his counsel said the politician worked under Kofi Annan for ten years and he was his mentor at the United Nations.

Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court today allowed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to travel to Geneva to express condolences to the family of former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan and also to seek international aid for Kerala which is reeling under unprecedented floods.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal allowed Tharoor to travel today after his counsel said the politician worked under Annan for ten years and he was his mentor at the United Nations.

Annan died on Saturday last.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa and advocate Gaurav Gupta, appearing for Tharoor, also told the court that the politician was going to seek international assistance through the United Nations for the victims of Kerala flood.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP is on regular bail in a case relating to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death almost four years ago in a luxury hotel here.

"I am allowing the application. Inform the investigating officer about your schedule," the judge said.

The counsel said that Tharoor is scheduled to leave this evening and he will return tomorrow.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

The couple was staying in the hotel, as the official bungalow of Shashi Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

