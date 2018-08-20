Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Teej celebrated in Pink City

Jaipur celebrated the monsoon season along with the vibrant festival of ‘Teej’. The Pink City celebrates the festival with royal grandeur and grand shows in the month of August. Women prayed to Goddess Parvati for the long lives of their husbands and children. Young girls put on colourful and traditional clothes as they celebrated the festival. Much to the delight of the people, the Rajasthan tourism department also carried out a procession known as ‘Teej Mata Ki Sawari’. It started from the famous city palace, the residence of Jaipur’s royal family, and passed through various areas of the old city.

Vajpayee’s Jaipur connect

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a personal connect with Jaipur. His ties with late Vice-President and former Rajasthan CM Rajasthan Bhairon Singh Shekhawat is well known. Shekhawat shared a great rapport with Vajpayee to an extent that the ritual of ‘kanyaadan’ (giving the daughter’s hand to the groom during the marriage)of his daughter was done by none other than Vajpayee. Also, Vajpayee’s Man Friday, Shiv Kumar Pareek, came from Jaipur. It was in 1969 when Pareek started working full time for the former PM as his personal assistant. The Jaipur man with a robust frame and dense moustache could be spotted everywhere with Vajpayee.

Aanchal Bohra adjudged Miss Rajasthan

The Miss Rajasthan finale saw models in traditional, contemporary and modern outfits walk the ramp. The event was nothing short of an extravaganza with Bollywood music and glittering lights keeping the atmosphere alive. Jodhpur’s Aanchal Bohra won the contest and Juhi Vyas was the first runner-up. What made the event even more special was Nareshant Sharma designing some of the outfits for the contestants. Sharma said the event is an opportunity for the upcoming models from the state to mingle with international designers and other celebrities.

City girl wins medal for India at Asian Games

Apurvi Chandela, the pride of Jaipur, fetched the first bronze medal for India in Asian Games in the 10 metre rifle event. While Chandela has made India proud with her shooting, she was already a star in Rajasthan. Born in Jaipur, Apurvi completed her schooling from MGD, Jaipur and Mayo College, Ajmer. She went on to do her sociology honours from Delhi University. It was then that she shot a gold medal in the National Games, 2012. After that event, there was no looking back as she went on to win a gold in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, 2014. The country remains hopeful that she continues to bring glory with her precise shooting in the future.

