Home Nation

Jharkhand horror: Eleven men rape two girls, snatch away phones to stop them from calling for help

The accused, all aged between 18 and 28 years, had raped the girls on August 16 when they were going to the Hirhi Harra Toli area along with their neighbour.

Published: 20th August 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

LOHARDAGA: Eleven people were arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls in this district of Jharkhand, police said.

They were nabbed after a police team conducted raids in the Hirhi Harra Toli locality, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Kumar Mahli told a press conference here on Sunday.

The accused, all aged between 18 and 28 years, had raped the girls on August 16 when they were going to the Hirhi Harra Toli area along with their neighbour, he said.

They were travelling on a motorcycle which developed snag near the Hirhi Railway bridge, the DSP said.

One of the girls called her friend over phone for help but he sent his 11 friends to the spot instead.

They took the girls to an isolated place, beat up their neighbour and drove him away.

The men then took turns to rape the girls, Mahli said.

The accused also snatched away mobile phones of the victims, he added.

A case was registered at Sadar police station on the basis of the statement of the girls.

The task force was formed on the directions of Superintendent of Police Priyadarshi Alok to investigate the incident.

It was headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Arvind Kumar Verma and Mahli.

The team also recovered the mobile phones from the house of one of the accused, the DSP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rape Child Sexual Abuse Gangrape Jharkhand rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony