Home Nation

PM Modi assures flood-hit Karnataka help in rescue, relief works

Narendra Modi on Sunday assured Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of help in the rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit Kodagu district.

Published: 20th August 2018 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi. (Photo | Twitter/Narendra Modi)

By IANS

NEW DELHI/KODAGU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of help in the rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit Kodagu district, said an official statement.

"Modi called up Kumaraswamy and assured him of all help in rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Kodagu district," said the statement from the Chief Minister's camp office at Madikeri, about 270 km from Bengaluru.

Kumaraswamy, who has been camping in the district since Saturday to supervise the operations, briefed Modi on the flood situation in the rain-hit district and how the Army, Navy and National Disaster Response Force were coordinating the efforts.

Modi earlier tweeted that he spoke to Kumaraswamy from New Delhi on the flood situation in the affected district.

"Extended all possible support in the rescue and relief operations. I pray for the safety and well-being of those in the flood-affected areas," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Kumaraswamy also briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the rescue work in the district when the latter called on him from New Delhi earlier in the day.

"The Chief Minister informed the President that the Indian Army, Navy and other state and central agencies have rescued over 3,500 people so far," the statement noted.

Around 4,225 marooned people were rescued till Sunday evening from towns and villages across the district despite incessant rains hampering the operation.

Of the rescued, 3,601 are staying in 36 relief shelters in the district and efforts were on to reach others stranded on hilltops.

Located in the southern Western Ghats mountain range, the coffee-growing district is the worst-hit by the monsoon rains since June's first week.

The incessant rains have caused flooding and landslips across the region, damaging the arterial roads.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Karnataka flood Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony