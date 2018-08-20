PM Narendra Modi writes to Imran Khan, says ready for constructive engagement with Pakistan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to his newly elected Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, conveying that India was looking for constructive and meaningful engagement with his country.

Modi noted that India was committed to peaceful neighbourly ties with Pakistan, official sources said, quoting from the letter.

The prime minister also stressed the need to work for a terror-free South Asia, they said.

Khan was sworn in as Pakistan's 22nd prime minister on Friday.