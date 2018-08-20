Home Nation

PNB fraud: Bombay High Court asks CBI not to discard call records of probing office

The high court said the probing agency should strictly follow provisions of CrPC section 57.

Published: 20th August 2018 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

PNBSCAM-NiravModi

Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Modi, one of the masterminds in over USD 2 billion fraud in the Punjab National Bank. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court directed the CBI today not to discard the call data records of its officer who is investigating the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam involving diamond jeweller Nirav Modi.

A single bench of Justice Ajey Gadkari also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its affidavit in response to an application filed by an accused, Miten Pandya, alleging illegal detention before his arrest in connection with the case.

READ| PNB fraud: CBI court grants bail to ex-MD Usha Anathasubramanian

Pandya, the former finance manager in Nirav Modi's Firestar International firm, claimed he was arrested by the CBI on March 4 morning but was shown as arrested only in the late evening and was produced before a special CBI court on March 5 evening.

He sought preservation of call records of the central agency's investigating officer along with the daily entry register at the CBI office to prove that he was produced before the court over 24 hours after he was arrested.

READ| UK confirms Nirav Modi in its territory, CBI moves extradition request

"Pandya's arrest was in violation of section 57 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by which any person arrested has to be produced before the court concerned within a period of 24 hours," his advocate Vijay Agarwal argued.

Justice Gadkari directed CBI counsel Hiten Venegaonkar to file an affidavit in response to the application within two weeks.

The high court said the probing agency should strictly follow provisions of CrPC section 57.

The bench also said till the agency files its affidavit, it shall not discard the call data records (CDRs) of the investigating officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PNB fraud Nirav Modi PNB fraud case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares throwback pictures with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Sweet shop in Surat sells sweets for Rs 9000 per kg
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony