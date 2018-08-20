Home Nation

Supreme Court seeks answers from Rajasthan government on Rakbar Khan lynching in Alwar

The apex court was hearing a contempt plea filed by Tushar Gandhi and Congress leader Tehseen Poonawala seeking contempt action against the Rajasthan government in the Alwar mob lynching case.

Published: 20th August 2018 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Alwar lynching victim Rakbar Khan's grieving wife. (Photo |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today took note of the July 20 lynching incident in Rajasthan's Alwar district after it had issued a slew of directions on dealing with cow vigilantism and asked the state government to file its response about the action taken in the case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked the Principal Secretary of the Home department of the state government to file an affidavit giving details of the action taken in the lynching case.

Rakbar Khan (28) was allegedly beaten by cow vigilantes in Alwar district's Ramgarh area on July 20 when was leading two cows from Ladpura village to his home to Haryana.

The bench was hearing a contempt plea filed by Tushar Gandhi and Congress leader Tehseen Poonawala seeking contempt action against the Rajasthan government in the mob lynching case at Alwar.

They alleged that incidents of mob lynching and vigilantism were taking place despite the apex court verdict in this regard.

The Supreme Court had on July 17 said "horrendous acts of mobocracy" cannot be allowed to overrun the law of the land and asked Parliament to consider enacting a new law to sternly deal with mob lynching and cow vigilantism, warning that such incidents may rise like a "Typhon-like monster" across the country.

The court had also issued a slew of directions to the government to provide "preventive, remedial and punitive measures" to deal with offences like mob violence and cow vigilantism.

The apex court today asked all other state governments to file compliance report on steps taken by September 7.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on August 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alwar lynching Lynching Rakbar Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony