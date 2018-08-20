Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Officials prevent Kanwar yatra through new route

Fearing law and order problem, the district authorities here did not permit a Kanwar yatra pass through Khajuria.

Published: 20th August 2018 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

 Kanwar yatra

By PTI

BAREILLY: Fearing law and order problem, the district authorities here did not permit a Kanwar yatra pass through a village today as wished by a BJP MLA, who wanted to set a new trend, and he was also restricted within his office for the day.

Bareilly District Magistrate Virendra Kumar Singh said Bithari Chainpur MLA Rajesh Mishra wanted to take out a Kanwar procession through Khajuria village, even as in the past no such procession had passed through this village.

Acting as per the orders of the Uttar Pradesh government, no new tradition was allowed to start which could pose a threat to communal harmony and law and order, he said.

A senior UP government official confirmed the orders and said it is a routine procedure followed and observed every year.

"As a result, to maintain the law and order, the procession was not permitted to pass through the village and the MLA was not allowed to move out of his office for the day," Singh said.

The district magistrate also said that strict action will be initiated against anyone trying to start a new tradition which may affect the law and order situation.

Heavy deployment of police has been made in the area and police is urging the Kanwar pilgrims to take another route - the Bisalpur road, he said.

Meanwhile, MLA Mishra said he does not know through which road the procession will be taken, but a Kanwar yatra will be held for sure.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kanwar yatra BJP Uttar Pradesh MLA Rajesh Mishra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony