Home Nation

Delhi HC asks police to file status report on plea against Shashi Tharoor's anticipatory bail

The Delhi High Court today asked the city police to file a status report on a plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

Published: 21st August 2018 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today asked the city police to file a status report on a plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

Justice R K Gauba asked the Delhi Police standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra to appear in the matter and listed the plea on September 25.

"The state shall file a status report inspecting the case against the backdrop of which the present controversy is raised," the court said.

The court was hearing the petition filed by a Delhi-based lawyer Deepak Anand challenging a trial court's July 5 order granting anticipatory bail to Tharoor in the matter.

Tharoor has also been made a party in the plea.

The petitioner said that after filing of charge sheet, the trial court took cognisance and issued summons to Tharoor, a member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram.

Instead of appearing before the court concerned, the Congress leader moved the court of an additional sessions judge which "erroneously" granted him bail, he said.

When the court asked the petitioner about maintainability and his locus in filing the plea, Anand referred to the Supreme Court judgements and said any member of the public could move the high court if the accused violated the liberty granted to him or if an erroneous order is passed by a court.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

The couple was staying in the hotel, as the official bungalow of Shashi Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

The police filed the charge sheet against Tharoor for the alleged offences under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but he has not been arrested in the case.

Urging the court to set aside the sessions court's order granting anticipatory bail, the petition alleged that the relief was granted to Tharoor in utter disregard of the provisions of CrPC and by ignoring the law laid down by the Supreme Court.

The plea claimed that the sessions court failed to appreciate that an application for anticipatory bail can be filed only during the period of probe and once the investigation is complete and charge sheet is filed by the probe agency, the law does not allow the accused to file such an application.

The sessions court in its July 5 order had noted that Tharoor has joined the investigation as and when called by the police.

It had also observed that the police had not, at any point of time, alleged that he has tried to flee from justice or shift base to another country.

It had noted that Tharoor was a sitting Member of Lok Sabha and used to be the Minister of State for External Affairs in the UPA government.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Sunanda Pushkar Delhi High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games