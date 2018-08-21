India-China relations a factor in global stability: Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terming India-China relations as a factor in the world stability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said maintenance of peace in the border areas is indicative of the maturity with which the two neighbours have handle their differences and did not allow them to become disputes.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Modi made these remarks when State Councillor and Defence Minister of China General Wei Fenghe called on him here today.

Modi appreciated the increased momentum of high-level contacts between India and China in all spheres, including in the areas of defence and military exchanges.

"Terming India-China relations as a factor of stability in the world, the prime minister said that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is indicative of the sensitivity and maturity with which India and China handle their differences, not allowing them to become disputes," the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi also warmly recalled his recent meetings with President Xi Jinping in Wuhan, Qingdao and Johannesburg.