Home Nation

NEET to be held only in offline mode and on a single day, HRD Ministry goes back on earlier announcement

The clarification comes as the Ministry had first announced that NTA will organise NEET on multiple dates and only in online mode from next year.

Published: 21st August 2018 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of candidates who appeared for the NEET examination in Chennai. | PTI File Photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET), the entrance test for admission into medical colleges, will be organised by the newly formed National Testing Agency in only offline mode and on a single date, the Union Human Resources Development Ministry clarified on Tuesday.

The examination will be held on May 5. The clarification comes as the Ministry had first announced that NTA will organise NEET on multiple dates and only in online mode from next year-a move that was resisted by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In July, in a press conference, while releasing a tentative schedule of examinations to be organised by the NTA, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that India's two most popular examinations JEE (Main) and NEET will be held twice a year each and over multiple days.

He had also said that both the examinations will only be in online mode. The move, however, did not go down well with the Health Ministry as it's struggling to ensure the stability of NEET-a single examination for admission into MBBS and BDS courses offered by public and private institutions across the country.

"As many states are still not comfortable with NEET and students have many issues with syllabus, it will be an added issue if the examination is held only in online mode-which many might not be comfortable with," said a senior health ministry official in the medical education division.

"Also if the examination is held twice, the issue of different question papers with varied difficulty level will arise. That's why we had requested the HRD minister not to tinker significantly the way CBSE had been conducting the test," the official said. The HRD Ministry, in a statement, said, that all the other examinations conducted by the NTA, including National Eligibility Test and JEE (Main) will only be computer based.

JEE (Main) will be held twice a year in 2019 between 6-20 January and 6-20 April and students will have the option to choose the date as per their convenience. They can also appear in examination in either or both times and in the case of later, the better score will be considered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET HRD Ministry medical students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games