Home Nation

Slaughter goats only in abattoirs this Bakrid: Uttarakhand HC 

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, a division bench ordered that the slaughter of goats  will not take place in the open or in public.

Published: 21st August 2018 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By PTI

NAINITAL: The Uttarakhand High Court today imposed a ban on slaughter of goats in the open or in public on the occasion of Bakr-Eid.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the division bench of Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Manoj Tiwari ordered that the slaughter of goats will not take place in the open or in public during the festival and must be done in slaughter houses only.

The Court also directed that the blood should not flow in open drains and nullahs.

The order is directed towards one and all irrespective of any religion, the court said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. (Photo|AFP)
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
Interesting facts about Saurabh Chaudhary, the 16-year-old gold medallist at the Asian Games