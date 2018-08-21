Supreme Court strikes down NOTA option for Rajya Sabha elections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ruling that None of the Above Option (NOTA) will be exercised only during direct elections, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that NOTA would not be applicable from next Rajya Saha polls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra set aside the Election Commission's notification allowing NOTA option in the ballot papers for Rajya Sabha polls.

The apex court had questioned the poll panel's notification and said that the option was meant to be exercised by individual voters in direct polls.

While the Centre too had supported a petition filed by Gujarat Congress leader Shailesh Manubhai Parmar against NOTA in Rajya Sabha polls, the Election Commission opposed it, saying a member’s right to vote included his/her the right not to vote, which was not against the conduct of election rules.

Attorney General K K Venugopal during the arguments had said that NOTA could be applied only in direct elections and there were practical difficulties in using it in indirect elections.

Parmar was the Congress chief whip of the Gujarat Assembly during the last Rajya Sabha polls, in which the party had fielded sitting MP Ahmed Patel.

NOTA was introduced in India following the 2013 Supreme Court directive in the People’s Union for Civil Liberties vs Union of India judgment.

However, NOTA is not a ‘right to reject’. The candidate with the maximum votes wins the election irrespective of the number of NOTA votes polled.