Tender by Rajasthan government intensifies Vasundhara Raje yatra row

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The controversy the alleged misuse of public funds in the Rajasthan Chief Minister's 'Gaurav Yatra' is intensifying. The Congress has alleged that despite the high court reservations, the PWD Department has gone ahead and issued a high-value tender for the Yatra which virtually devalues the proceedings in the Rajasthan High Court.

The party claims Raje's rally is only for political gains, has nothing to do with the government and wants the yatra to be cancelled immediately. Earlier, the Rajasthan High Court had asked the BJP to submit a detailed affadavit on the expenses incurred for Raje's 'Gaurav Yatra. The case related to the alleged misuse of government funds was heard by the bench headed by CJ Pradeep Nandrajog and it had ordered the BJP to submit a detailed affidavit.

Congress State President, Sachin Pilot launched a scathing attack on the government and argued that issuing a government tender even when the case of misuse of government resources is continuing in the Rajasthan High Court is both legally and morally improper.

Even after the High Court issued a notice to the government, they issued a tender of 23 lakh rupees in the name of an official VIP visit for a development exhibition in Abu road, Pindwara area.-"It is clear that the BJP government does not respect the judiciary. This step by the BJP government reflects that the government is neither concerned about the public sentiments nor the court directives ,-" Said Pilot.Targeted the government , former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed, -"orders have also been issued to various other departments for the 'Gaurav Yatra'.

When the government money is misused, the Chief Minister must apologize to the public. There should be a renewal order issued that in any form anywhere in the state, government money should not be spent on this poll yatra. It is the responsibility of the Chief Secretary to prevent the misuse of public money.-"Earlier on 16th August, the Raje Government ,clearing its position on the matter in a statement, had said that the Yatra is being conducted by the BJP and there has been no misappropriation of official funds as the matter has nothing to do with the Government.

It is a rally taken out to make the public aware of various schemes of their tenure and as the Chief Minister is heading the security and other protocols need to be taken care of. The government also claimed that the opposition's petition has the intent of political vendetta and should be immediately rejected.BJP has refuted the allegations made by congress and alleged that the congress is not able to handle the success of CM's 'Gaurav Yatra'. -

"The kind of support that this rally has seen for BJP, it has stunned Congress. They are continuously trying to find faults which don't exist. Allegations are baseless and we will furnish all details to the High Court, said Mukesh Pareek , BJP spokesperson.A day before Raje's yatra was about to begin, on 4th August, Sachin Pilot, had accused the BJP government of misusing public funds for organizing this political yatra. Pilot had shared a copy of the PWD order with the media which read that the Chief Engineer of the state's Public Works Department( PWD ) was instructed to arrange tents, loud speakers, podiums etc. for all of Raje' 40 day tour.

A PIL was then filed by advocate Vibhuti Bhushan Sharma and Sawai Singh to challenge the Chief minister's Gaurav Yatra. "The yatra is being carried out by chief minister to promote the electoral fortunes of the ruling party but its expenditure is being passed on to the government exchequer involving government departments,-"said the petition. The next hearing is on 21st August.Chief minister Vasundhra Raje's Gaurav Yatra is being conducted to galvanize party workers for the upcoming assembly polls. The yatra was flagged off by the national party president Amit Shah on 4th August and will enter its next phase in Jodhpur division on the 24th of August .