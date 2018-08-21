Home Nation

With majority in both houses, law can be enacted on Ram temple: UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya

Leaders of political parties and members of the Muslim community raised objections to Maurya's suggestion and expressed doubts on the intent of the BJP government here on Monday.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya sparked controversy by hinting that the government might take the legislative route to build a Ram Temple in Ayodhya if other options failed to resolve the issue. Leaders of political parties and members of the Muslim community raised objections to Maurya's suggestion and expressed doubts on the intent of the BJP government here on Monday.

Speaking to a section of the media, Maurya had said though the Ram Mandir issue was pending with the Supreme Court and all were awaiting the verdict, but if the issue was not resolved either through legal recourse or even mutual dialogue, it could be settled through a legislation of Parliament if the ruling party had a majority in both the Houses.

"The BJP is committed to the issue and will always be ready to fulfill the commitment for construction of Ram Temple," Keshav Maurya said.

Reacting to Maurya's statement, a senior Samajwadi Party leader said the deputy CM's statement seemed a well thought out strategy to stir a hornet's nest. "Even PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah support the idea of accepting the court verdict, Maurya's statement is against his own party line," said the SP leader.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) rejected the statement as a mere posturing for polarisation of votes ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, AIMPLB member and Lucknow Imam, Khalid Rashid Firangi Mehli said such statements would create confusion in minds and the communal divide would be widened.

Maulana Salim Qasmi from Darul Uloom Deoband said such statements were being made to get political mileage when the general elections of 2019 were inching close. "Any discussion about bringing an legislation in Parliament for temple construction will be seen as contempt of the Supreme Court," opined Qasmi.

One of the main litigants Iqbal Ansari, also expressed displeasure.

"Centre should stop such leaders from giving irresponsible statements. It will lead to communal tempers running high," asserted Ansari.

