Woman stripped, thrashed in Bihar town on suspicion of murder

By ANI

BIHIYA (BIHAR): A woman on Monday was stripped and thrashed by a mob in Bihar's Bihiya town, on the suspicion of being involved in murder of a youth.

The woman is under police custody at present and undergoing medical tests. However, she denied the allegations against her.

The youth, identified as Vimlesh Sav, was murdered and his body was recovered on the railway tracks today morning.

There has been a surge in criminal incidents in Bihar's Bhojpur district, the murder added fuel to fire for the already angry villagers. The villagers, as a show of anger, burnt down shops and vehicles including police vehicles.

In the view of the incident, eight police officials have been suspended, including the Station House Officer, Bahiya, and station in-charge Government Railway Police. The investigation was led by Awkash Kumar, the Superintendent of Police, Bhojpur.

Inspector General of Patna Zone, Naiyar Hasain Khan assured that the culprits would not be spared, and strict action would be taken against them. An FIR has also been registered in the case.