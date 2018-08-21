Yogi cabinet okays bill to restore anticipatory bail provisions after 42 years in UP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major decision, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a long-awaited Bill proposing to restore the provision of anticipatory bail, over 40 years after it was repealed in the state.

After the provisions for applying for anticipatory bail were revoked by the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna-led Congress government in 1976 during Emergency, respective governments tried to restore the law but to no avail.

As per official sources, the Bill will be sent to the Centre for ratification after being passed by the state Assembly in the upcoming Monsoon Session commencing from Thursday. After getting the Centre's nod, the Bill will become a law.

The UP Cabinet approved the Bill ensuring the provision of anticipatory bail in cases covered under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as it was under immense pressure to bring back the law not only from within the state but also from the Supreme Court.

Even in 2010, the then Mayawati government had tried to restore the law by introducing the Bill, but then UPA government had rejected it and returned the Bill back to state Assembly in 2011 and Mayawati's efforts to restore the anticipatory bail provisions came a cropper.

After Emergency was proclaimed by the Indira government, the Opposition members were stuffed into jails to suppress their protests against the ruling dispensation.