Home Nation

BJP unlikely to repeat 2014 performance: JD(U) leader Pawan Varma

Kumar reminisced about the "human touch" of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in coalition politics and said he knew how to take along coalition partners irrespective of differences.

Published: 22nd August 2018 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

File photo, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP chief Amit Shah after a meeting at the latter's residence in New Delhi. (PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: JD(U) national general secretary Pavan Kumar Varma today said the BJP was unlikely to repeat its performance of 2014 in the next Lok Sabha polls but the NDA would still bag more seats than the proposed opposition front.

He reminisced about the "human touch" of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in coalition politics and said he knew how to take along coalition partners irrespective of differences.

"The BJP has many as 40 coalition partners in the states. Some of its most important and visible partners are annoyed with the BJP. For instance the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal," Verma told a programme here.

"It appears to be that the BJP, which is currently the largest party of the country, will find it difficult to repeat its performance in the same manner like in 2014. But it'll be much more than the number of seats that will be won by the proposed opposition front," he said.

The next Lok Sabha election is due next year and the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) is part of the NDA.

Varma was critical about demonetisation and said although the decision to implement it was taken with a good intention, it was not implemented properly and led to a lot of problems.

"I also have problems with the way nationalism is being projected today. I'm not ready to take certificates from others on nationalism," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pawan Varma JD(U) BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Manafort 'disappointed' by verdict: Attorney Kevin Downing
First video game featuring Nazi symbols released in Germany
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games