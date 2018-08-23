Home Nation

Give Kerala Rs 2,600 crore if you want to reject UAE's offer: CPI to Centre

The ministry of external affairs Wednesday categorically declared that New Delhi would tackle the Kerala flood disaster "through domestic efforts.

Published: 23rd August 2018 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Floods. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: If the Centre wants to reject the Rs 700 crore offer of the UAE to Kerala for flood relief operations, it should give a Rs 2,600 crore interim assistance as sought by the southern state, the Communist Party of India (CPI) said today.

Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, the national general secretary of the CPI, the second biggest constituent in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, also accused the Centre of "standing on false prestige" on the issue of foreign aid at times of natural disasters.

READ| Government has inherited policy of refusing foreign aid from UPA regime: Union minister KJ Alphons

He said when a country faced a natural calamity, it was normal for other nations to offer aid, and recalled that India had helped Nepal and Bangladesh in such situations in the past and even made an offer to Pakistan when there was an earthquake in the neighbouring country.

"In such circumstances, we can accept from the UNO and the UAE. Whoever supports unconditionally without strings. We should accept it," Reddy told PTI.

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was "unofficially" saying that it was following the policy of the previous UPA government of not taking foreign assistance in case of natural disasters, he said.

"The UPA government had taken many good decisions also, including giving special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Why are they (Centre) not giving (that)," Reddy asked. 

He described the decision of not accepting foreign aid for the Kerala flood relief operations as only a "pretext" and said the Centre was "standing on false prestige". 

"Neither is the Government of India ready to give what the Kerala government is asking for. It did not ask for all the Rs 20,000 crore (estimated loss due to the rains). It is asking for Rs 2,600 crore. The Centre, if it wants to reject the offer of the UAE, should give Rs 2,600 crore (to Kerala) and then can say that India itself is ready to solve its problems," the Left leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UAE Sudhakar Reddy Kerala floods Kerala flood relief CPI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Madras Day is celebrated on 22 August every year and marks the founding day of Chennai (Madras). The date has its significance in history as this was the day in 1639 when East India Company purchased Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam. As Chennai turns 379 lets
Madras Day: Journey from Madras to Chennai on 379th birthday
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 