Subramanian Swamy files rejoinder in Sunanda Pushkar death case

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday filed a rejoinder in a Delhi court in connection with Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

The rejoinder was filed against an objection raised by Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor in the previous hearing questioning the presence of Swamy in the entire case.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's Defence Counsel and Senior lawyer Vikas Pahwa had asserted before the court that "Swamy has no locus standi".

Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court asked investigating officer to share all documents with the Defence counsel.

Reacting on this, Swamy said, "They (Tharoor and his lawyer) are wasting the time and are trying to throw me out of this case. According to Section 302, any outsider can prosecute the case."

The matter has been adjourned till September 20. Tharoor is an accused in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

The Delhi Police on May 14 had filed a charge sheet in the court, naming Tharoor as an accused, under Sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Tharoor, however, had dismissed the charge sheet as "preposterous".

Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.