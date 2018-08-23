Home Nation

Subramanian Swamy files rejoinder in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. 

Published: 23rd August 2018 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday filed a rejoinder in a Delhi court in connection with Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

The rejoinder was filed against an objection raised by Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor in the previous hearing questioning the presence of Swamy in the entire case.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's Defence Counsel and Senior lawyer Vikas Pahwa had asserted before the court that "Swamy has no locus standi".

Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court asked investigating officer to share all documents with the Defence counsel.

READ| Sunanda Pushkar death: Police hands over documents to Shashi Tharoor

Reacting on this, Swamy said, "They (Tharoor and his lawyer) are wasting the time and are trying to throw me out of this case. According to Section 302, any outsider can prosecute the case."

The matter has been adjourned till September 20. Tharoor is an accused in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

The Delhi Police on May 14 had filed a charge sheet in the court, naming Tharoor as an accused, under Sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Tharoor, however, had dismissed the charge sheet as "preposterous".

Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunanda Pushkar death Shashi Tharoor Subramanian Swamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar