Home Nation

BJP, RSS dividing India, spreading hatred: Rahul Gandhi in Berlin

The Congress chief said the Congress's thought of "unity in diversity" came from the times of Guru Nanak De while ddressing the Indian diaspora at a function in Berlin last night.

Published: 24th August 2018 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

rahulgandhi-berlin

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressing an audience in Germany on 23 August 2018. (Photo | Rahul Gandhi/ Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: While his party binds the people of India, the BJP-RSS divides them and spreads hatred, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at a function organised by the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin last night, he said the Congress's thought of "unity in diversity" came from the times of Guru Nanak Dev.

Taking on the BJP-led NDA government in India, Gandhi said while long speeches were being given and hatred was being generated, farmers continued to commit suicide and youngsters were unable to see a future for themselves.

"The Congress belongs to all, works for everyone and our work is to spread the thought of unity in diversity. Today, the government in India is working differently," he said.

Gandhi said India's competition was with China and jobs would either go there or come here.

"The BJP-RSS people are dividing our own people. They are spreading hatred in our own country. Our job is to bring the people together and take the country forward and we have shown how to do it," he said.

The Congress chief once again claimed that while China gave jobs to 50,000 people in 24 hours, India gave employment to only 450 people in the said period.

"There are long speeches, spewing of hatred, but farmers are still committing suicide and the youth cannot see a future. We want India to go forward and you will never hear of any Indian spreading hatred or anger anywhere. This is our culture, this is your culture," he said.

Gandhi also noted that his thoughts emanated from those of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh guru, and thanked the members of the Indian community living in Germany, many of whom are from Punjab, for supporting the Congress and helping the party form government in the state.

He told them it was their government in Punjab and his doors were open to them in case they needed something.

"When we needed you, you stood with us and helped us form our government in Punjab. A friend in need is a friend indeed and you have been true friends," he told the gathering.

The Congress chief also mentioned that a German MP had told him Europe's strength was unity in diversity.

"I thought, you are saying this today, we have been speaking of unity in diversity from the times of Guru Nanak. Our strength is listening to everyone, even the weakest, the poorest person. Every Indian religion talks about helping the last man in the line," he said.

Gandhi also cited the "langar" concept in Sikhism, which follows the philosophy that no one should go hungry, no matter how weak or poor.

"The work Guru Nanak used to do, we work on the same philosophy," he said.

The Congress chief was accompanied by party leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur, who has been an MP and a Union minister in the past.

Gandhi, who was on a two-day visit to Germany, will now head to the UK, where he is scheduled to address the students of the London School of Economics tonight and then the Indian Overseas Congress a day after.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Hamburg Rahul Gandhi in Berlin BJP Indian Overseas Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat