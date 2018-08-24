Home Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates 6th Buddhist conclave

The conclave aims to showcase the Buddhist heritage in India and boost tourism in the country, said Tourism Minister K J Alphons.

Published: 24th August 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind at the inauguration of the 6th International Buddhist Conclave organised by the Ministry of Tourism, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delegates from 29 countries are participate in the four-day-long Sixth International Buddhist Conclave here, inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

The conclave has been organised by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the state governments of Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in New Delhi and Ajanta. Site visits to Rajgir, Nalanda Bodhgaya and Sarnath will also be conducted.

Kovind also launched the ministry’s website on important Buddhist sites, indiathelandofbuddha.in, and a film showcasing Buddhist sites in the country. Buddhism was the basis for an early form of globalisation and of inter-connectedness in our continent, he said.

The conclave aims to showcase the Buddhist heritage in India and boost tourism in the country, said Tourism Minister K J Alphons.

According to ministry, there are around 500 million Buddhists all over the world. But only a small percentage of them visit the Buddhist sites in India annually.

The earlier conclaves—held biennially—were organised in New Delhi and Bodhgaya in 2004, Nalanda and Bodhgaya in 2010, Varanasi and Bodhgaya in 2012, Bodhgaya and Varanasi in 2014 and in Sarnath/Varanasi and Bodhgaya in 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Buddhism President Kovind

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar