Uttar Pradesh: Six injured in clashes between Dalits and Thakurs

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: At least six people were injured in a clash between Dalits and Thakurs over a van parked on a road in a village here, police said today.

The incident occurred at Madh Karimpur village under the Khatoli police station last night, they said, adding that four people were arrested.

According to Circle Officer Rajiv Kumar Singh, a van belonging to a Dalit man was parked on a road.

Asked to remove the vehicle, the man refused, which led to a clash between the Thakurs, the dominant caste in the village, and Dalits.

Firearms were used during the clash, Singh said, adding that six persons -- Satpal, Ramesh, Ravi, Amit Kumar, Shiv Kumar and Rambhuj -- were injured in the incident and admitted to a hospital.

A case was registered against 30 people in connection with the incident, the officer said, adding that four of the accused were arrested.

Security has been tightened in the village in the wake of the incident.

Meanwhile, a group of Dalits staged a protest against the incident in front of the office of the senior superintendent of police.