Deoria shelter home case: FIR lodged against UP Child Welfare Committee chairman, four others

The FIR was registered on the written complaint of District Probation Officer (Deoria), Prabhat Kumar, they said.

The Deoria shelter home from where 24 girls were rescued after allegation of sexual exploitation came to light. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: A case has been registered against the chairman of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and four other members in relation to Deoria girls' shelter home case involving sexual exploitation of its inmates, police said today.

"On the direction of director of women welfare department, the district probation officer gave written complaint against CWC chairman and four other members. An FIR has been lodged under various sections of the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act and IPC," SP Deoria, N Kolanchi said.

On August 7, the Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into the Deoria shelter home case and also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure that there is no tampering of evidence.

The police had raided the Deoria shelter home at station road in Deoria on August 5 and had rescued 23 inmates.

The rescued inmates had told sleuths that they were used to be ferried out of the shelter home to Gorakhpur in two cars - a red one and a white one.

