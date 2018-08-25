Home Nation

Election Commission, parties to discuss electoral rolls, poll expenditure for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

All seven registered national political parties and 51 state political parties have been invited to participate in a meeting organised by the EC on August 27.

Published: 25th August 2018 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India (Photo | File/PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Improving the accuracy, transparency and inclusivity of electoral rolls, gender representation in political parties, and online canvassing and poll expenditure regulation will be on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Election Commission with political parties.

The Election Commission has scheduled a meeting with all recognized political parties on August 27, 2018.

Officials said that the meeting had been called ahead of preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Considering that the political parties are important stakeholders in the Indian electoral system, the ECI has been periodically holding consultation meetings with all recognized parties to elicit their views on important issues.

The agenda for the meeting includes discussion on the fidelity of electoral rolls.

The ECI has invited the views of all parties on measures to improve the accuracy, transparency and inclusivity of electoral rolls in view of the upcoming elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, said an EC official.   

As regards gender representation in political parties and the comparative international experience, the ECI would invite views on measures that political parties can take to encourage enhanced representation of women within the organizational structure of the political party, as well as in the candidate selection for contesting elections to legislative bodies.

On the subject of election expenditure regulation, issues related to expenditure ceiling for legislative council elections and limiting political party expenditure would be discussed.

Discussion on enforcement measures to ensure timely submission of annual audited reports and election expenditure reports is also on the agenda.

The inclusion of the print media within the ambit of Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and the issue of online canvassing to promote or prejudice the electoral prospects of a party or candidate on social media during the last 48 hours before the conclusion of polling will also be discussed.
Important issues related to conduct of elections, including alternative modes of voting for domestic migrants and absentee voters and the views and feedback of political parties regarding efforts to encourage electoral participation of voters with disabilities will also be discussed in the meeting.

