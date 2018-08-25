Home Nation

On Onam, PM Narendra Modi says India stands with Kerala

The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Kerala and prays for the happiness as well as the prosperity of its citizens, PM Modi said.

Published: 25th August 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day in New Delhi on Wednesday August 15 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed hope that the festival of Onam will give new strength to the people of Kerala to overcome the advertises in the aftermath of the floods.

He said the country is behind the people of the state.

"May this Onam give further strength to the people of Kerala to overcome the adversities they have been facing for the past few days," he wrote on Twitter.

The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Kerala and prays for the happiness as well as the prosperity of its citizens, he said.

The state has been witnessing its worst floods in a century. Heavy rains and flooding have claimed 231 lives since August 8 in the second spell of the monsoon.

