Rajasthan's Gujjar community faction demands reservation under ST category

On July 1, the Rajasthan government had said five castes, including Gujjars, under the most backward classes are also entitled to the 21 percent quota under the OBC category.

Published: 25th August 2018 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAIPUR: A faction of the Gujjar community in Rajasthan today demanded reservation under ST category and accused the Kirori Singh Bainsla-led Gujjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti and the state government of deceiving the community over the issue.

On July 1, the Rajasthan government had said five castes, including Gujjars, under the most backward classes (MBC), are also entitled to the 21 per cent quota under the OBC category for admission to educational institutions and recruitment in government jobs in the state.

READ| Gujjars entitled to 21 per cent quota under OBC too: Rajasthan government

National convenor of 'Akhand Bharat Gujjar Mahasabha', D S Lohmarod at a press conference here said Gujjars should be given reservation under Scheduled Tribe category and the nearly 60 lakh-strong community in the state should have representation in the government.

He alleged that Gujjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti led by Kirori Singh Bainsla and state government has deceived the community on the long pending demands.

Gujjars had initially had demanded reservation benefits under ST category but Aarakshan Sagarsh Samiti and state government have politicised the matter for their personal gains, Lohmarod claimed The Congress and the BJP should clear their stand on the long-pending reservation issue of Gujjars.

Governments of both the parties have failed to fulfill the demands of the community since 2002, he said.

