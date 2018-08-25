Home Nation

This Raksha Bandhan, Varanasi muslim women are making rakhis for PM Narendra Modi

Members of the Muslim Women Foundation (MWF) in Varanasi are making rakhis for Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which falls on Sunday.

Published: 25th August 2018 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Muslim Women Foundation (MWF) in Varanasi are making rakhis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which falls on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

By ANI

VARANASI: Continuing with their annual ritual, members of the Muslim Women Foundation (MWF) in Varanasi are making rakhis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which falls on Sunday.

Nazima Ansari, one of the MWF members said, "The Muslim women from our foundation living in Banaras (also known as Varanasi) had first sent rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in 2013. Since then, this ritual has been continuing."

Ansari said that the women at the MWF consider him as an elder brother and father-like figure. She said, "We consider Narendra Modi-Ji as an elder brother and father-like figure. Hence, like every year, we are sending him rakhi this year too with a hope that he would continue to protect us and help us at the time of need."

Supplementing Ansari's point of view, another woman of the foundation Shabana Fatima said, "We seek Prime Minister Modi's help to protect us from atrocities we face in our own house and society. Moreover, we hope he would get us freedom from malpractices like Triple Talaq."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Muslim Women Foundation Raksha Bandhan Triple Talaq

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5