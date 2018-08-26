Home Nation

1.5 lakh crore for bullet train for 5,000 people a day is a bad investment : Rahul Gandhi

Rahul alleged that the Modi government was just interested in talking about the project and not taking it to completion.

Published: 26th August 2018 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By UNI

LONDON: Taking a swipe at the Narendra Modi government's ambitious bullet train project, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said 1.5 lakh crore for a bullet train for 5,000 people a day is a bad investment.

Interacting with the UK Indian Journalist Association, on Saturday evening, Mr Gandhi said, ''you can have a fancy poster of bullet train, but the cost of a ticket in bullet train is more than an airline ticket .1.5 lakh crore for a bullet train for 5,000 people a day is a bad investment.''

''If we were offered the bullet train money by the Japanese, our response would be, give us the money and help us strengthen Indian railway infrastructure," Mr Gandhi said.

Alleging that the Modi government was just interested in talking about the project and not taking it to completion, Rahul said, ''The bullet train is not moving. Its all about perception, not the truth. The world has to see that we can make a bullet train. That stuff doesn't work."

The high-speed train project, whose foundation stone was laid last year, will link Ahmedabad to Mumbai at a cost Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

Rahul Gandhi bullet train

