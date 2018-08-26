Home Nation

HC urged to revoke order restraining media from reporting on Muzaffarpur shelter home case

The sexual assault of 34 girls over a period of time in the government-funded Muzaffarpur shelter home came to light after a social audit was conducted by the Mumbai-based TISS.

Published: 26th August 2018 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Patna High Court (File Photo)

By PTI

PATNA: Senior journalists of Patna today urged the Patna High Court to "reconsider and revoke" its August 23 order restraining the media from reporting the investigation into the Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case.

It was because of media reports that abuse of inmates of the Muzaffarpur shelter home had come to the notice of all and even the Supreme Court had taken cognizance of it, a statement signed by senior journalists of prominent houses of both print and electronic media said.

In the statement, the scribes urged the HC "to reconsider and revoke its decision to uphold the principles of free media in a democracy and allow media to report on the ongoing investigation related with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

" The Patna High Court was monitoring the probe into the sordid episode at the government-funded short stay home for girls at Muzaffarpur on the request of the Bihar government.

A division bench of Chief Justice Mukesh R Shah and Justice Ravi Ranjan on August 23 had expressed displeasure over leak of details of the investigation and asked the media to refrain from publishing the same as it could be detrimental to the probe.

The sexual assault of 34 girls over a period of time in the government-funded Muzaffarpur shelter home came to light after a social audit was conducted by the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Patna High Court shelter home case Muzaffarpur shelter home journalists of Patna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6