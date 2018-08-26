Kin of Unnao rape case witness attempt immolation in front of Yogi Adityanath's house

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Family members of the deceased witness in connection with the Unnao rape case allegedly attempted to end their lives on Saturday in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.

The kin of the deceased allegedly attempted immolation after they were barred from meeting the Chief Minister. However, all family members were detained by the police.

The body of Yunus, the key witness in the case who died on August 18, was buried without the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who is investigating the case, being informed of the same.

The 32-year-old was the key witness in the attack on the rape survivor's father in jail, who was imprisoned by local police after being allegedly framed for possessing illegal firearms.

The father of the girl who was allegedly raped by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Singh Sengar last year, died in a hospital after allegedly being beaten up in police custody.

Although the police denied reports of custodial death, post-mortem of the victim's father indicated that he was brought to the hospital with a damaged intestine resulting from a colon rupture. It also highlighted shock and septicemia as the prime cause of death.