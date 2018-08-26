PM Modi's rakhi sister says he hasn't changed in 24 years

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh tied him a rakhi on Sunday at his residence here.

Recalling her bond with the Prime Minister, Shaikh, a Pakistani-origin woman, told ANI that she has been tying him rakhi for the past 24 years.

"Known him since the time he was an Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) worker and have been tying him rakhi for past 24 years. There has been no difference in his behaviour. It is just that he has got busy so we get less time, apart from that everything else is same," Shaikh said.

"This time I thought PM Modi must be busy but two days back he called, I was very happy to know that; started preparing for Raksha Bandhan," she added.

Qamar came to India after marriage and has been living in the national capital since then.

Apart from Shaikh, several girls and women tied Rakhis on the wrist of Prime Minister Modi.