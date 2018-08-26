Uttar Pradesh: Body of Unnao rape case witness Yunus exhumed 

By PTI

LUCKNOW/UNNAO: The body of Yunus, a witness in the Unnao rape case who died recently, was exhumed today, officials said.

"The body of Yunus was exhumed tonight and it was sent for post-mortem examination.

The body was exhumed in the presence of Qazi sahab (religious leader)," Unnao Additional District Magistrate BN Yadav told PTI.

Earlier in the day, district authorities met relatives of the witness seeking consent to exhume his body for a post-mortem examination.