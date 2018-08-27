Article 35-A row: Over dozen National Conference workers booked for raising 'Azadi' slogans in Poonch

By UNI

JAMMU: Over a dozen workers of National Conference were booked for allegedly raising 'pro-Azadi' slogans during a protest against Article 35A abrogation in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have registered a case against over a dozen of National Conference Workers who raised 'pro-Azadi' slogans during a protest demonstration against the onslaughts of Article 35 A on Saturday on a call of NC MLA from Mendhar.

"We have taken the cognizance of the matter and have registered a case under FIR Number 145 /2018 under sections 120 B, 124 A at Police station Mendhar against the NC Workers," said police.

They said that investigations have been launched to identify all the accused and law will take its course.