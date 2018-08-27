Home Nation

Article 35-A row: Over dozen National Conference workers booked for raising 'Azadi' slogans in Poonch

The Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing of petitions against Article 35-A of Indian constitution for August 27.

Published: 27th August 2018 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

article_35A

In this file photo: Police personnel clash with National Conference supporters who were raising slogans during a protest march against the petitions filed in the Supreme Court challenging the validity of Article 35 A in Srinagar on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

JAMMU: Over a dozen workers of National Conference were booked for allegedly raising 'pro-Azadi' slogans during a protest against Article 35A abrogation in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have registered a case against over a dozen of National Conference Workers who raised 'pro-Azadi' slogans during a protest demonstration against the onslaughts of Article 35 A on Saturday on a call of NC MLA from Mendhar.

READ| National Conference engages Gopal Subramanium to defend Article 35A in SC

"We have taken the cognizance of the matter and have registered a case under FIR Number 145 /2018 under sections 120 B, 124 A at Police station Mendhar against the NC Workers," said police.

They said that investigations have been launched to identify all the accused and law will take its course.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Article 35-A National Conference Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6