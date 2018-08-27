Home Nation

Badalpur land controversy: Relief to Mayawati from Allahabad High Court

A huge building was constructed on the land which was earlier in the name of Mayawati and her father Pradhu Dayal.

ALLAHABAD: In a major respite to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, the Allahabad High Court on Monday rejected a plea demanding a CBI probe into the Badalpur land scam in Noida, the native village of the leader.

The petitioner had alleged that the land was sold illegally and construction was made for which the CBI probe should be done.

A division bench of Chief Justice D B Bhosle and Justice Yashwant Verma, however, rejected the petition of one Sandeep Bhati.

Later, it was changed into the name of her brother Anand Kumar and others through donation registry.

Though the court in 2017 had issued notices to Maywati, her father Pradhu Dayal and brother Anand Kumar seeking reply on the reason for changing the land use from agriculture to housing.

The petitioner, in his charge, said that BSP president during 2002-2005 had purchased the land from six farmers and had declared it a housing area without any construction.

