Congress urges Election Commission to bring back ballot papers for 2019 elections

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a fresh appeal to the Election Commission (EC) of India, the Congress Party has once again requested the poll body to bring back ballot papers for the 2019 general elections.

According to sources, the party made the appeal ahead of the all-party meeting, called by the EC later today.

Earlier in March, the Congress had asked the EC to allow voters to exercise their franchise by stamping the ballot paper in the 2019 elections, alleging tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

On August 2, at least 17 political parties, including Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) sang in tune with the Congress and expressed their distrust on the existing voting process.

However, the BJP brushed aside the tampering allegations, saying, it's an attempt by the opposition parties to cover up their own defeats in the recently concluded polls.