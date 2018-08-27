Home Nation

Congress urges Election Commission to bring back ballot papers for 2019 elections

According to sources, the party made the appeal ahead of the all-party meeting, called by the EC later today.

Published: 27th August 2018 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India (Photo | File/PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a fresh appeal to the Election Commission (EC) of India, the Congress Party has once again requested the poll body to bring back ballot papers for the 2019 general elections.

According to sources, the party made the appeal ahead of the all-party meeting, called by the EC later today.

Earlier in March, the Congress had asked the EC to allow voters to exercise their franchise by stamping the ballot paper in the 2019 elections, alleging tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

On August 2, at least 17 political parties, including Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) sang in tune with the Congress and expressed their distrust on the existing voting process.

However, the BJP brushed aside the tampering allegations, saying, it's an attempt by the opposition parties to cover up their own defeats in the recently concluded polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Election Commission 2019 Lok Sabha Election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6