Himachal Pradesh may see decline in rains

Most of the rivers that were in spate would see a decline in water levels as there was no major rainfall in the state in the past 24 hours.

Published: 27th August 2018 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Rains

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

SHIMLA: Days after a heavy rainfall that led to landslides and snapping of several road links, the hills of Himachal Pradesh will see subdued rainfall activity the coming week, the Met office here said on Sunday.

"There will be no heavy rainfall in the state but precipitation will occur at a few places in the state till August 30," an India Meteorological Department official told IANS.

Shimla experienced no rain, while Kangra town received 64 mm, Palampur 55 mm and Dharamsala 23.6 mm.

The state capital recorded a low 15.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at 24.4 degrees.

Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh rains

