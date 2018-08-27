Home Nation

Original bench of NGT to rehear issue related to Chardham highway project: SC

Advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for petitioner NGO 'Citizens for Green Doon', said that the issue cropped up when a NGT bench recently said that it will rehear the matter in entirety.

Published: 27th August 2018 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today asked the NGT chairman to accord "one clear day" to an original bench, which had heard petitions dealing with environmental clearance issues related to Chardham highway project providing all-weather connectivity to four holy towns of Uttarakhand, to dispose of the matter.

Advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for petitioner NGO 'Citizens for Green Doon', said that the issue cropped up when a bench headed by new NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel recently said that it will rehear the matter in entirety.

An apex court bench of Justices R F Nariman and Indu Malhotra said today that since the issue appears to be a complex one and has been heard over several days, the re-hearing by National Green Tribunal (NGT) will only be done on some final aspects.

It said, this being the case, "we request the Chairman to grant at least one clear day to the same Tribunal to finally dispose of the matters before it".

Parikh said that since after a number of hearings by a three­-member bench headed by then acting chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim the judgment was served on May 31, 2018, it should in the fitness of things, that the matter goes back to that original bench alone.

"The composition of the bench can be changed only in the case of a retirement or death of a member of the bench which had heard a matter. Here there is no such case but a new member, who is the NGT chairperson, had recently joined. Thus rehearing can only be done by the original bench only," he said.

The bench agreed with the contention and ordered that the original bench would hear on some final aspects.

The green panel is seized of the petitions which are dealing with environmental clearances for the project which aims to connect Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri in Uttarakhand.

The Centre had told the tribunal that Chardham highway project was of national importance as it is located in border area.

"Expansion of roads is required in larger national interest and there cannot be any compromise on this. The project also involves greater public interest of facilitating the Chardham yatra," it had said earlier.

The petitioner NGO had said that the environment clearance was must for the project and the ongoing work was "blatantly illegal".

It had said the trees and mountains are also of national importance and it is the government's duty to protect and preserve them.

The Environment Ministry had earlier informed the NGT that it has received no proposal for environmental clearance of the project and hence the question of an environment impact assessment (EIA) study of such a project does not arise.

The ministry also said that under the 2006 EIA notification, only new national highways and expansion of highways over 100 kms need to get prior environmental clearance.

The submission was made in response to a plea of the NGO which said that the 900 km project in the hilly state was being carried out without any environmental impact assessment.

The petition of the NGO also contended that the Centre has allegedly deliberately broken it into small stretches to do away the requirement for obtaining environment clearance.

The tribunal had earlier rapped the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for failing to submit a plan for disposal of muck from the highway project.

The NGO had sought a stay on the Chardham project and directions to identify stretches of highways where landslides were likely to occur due to recent cutting of trees.

It had alleged that the road widening work to connect Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri in Uttarakhand was being carried out in violation of environmental laws.

"The Chardham project involves excavating and cutting away the base of the steep mountain slopes, cutting of thousands of valuable trees and thus further destabilising the mountains and in fact turning the entire area into an active landslide zone," it alleged.

The tribunal had last year disposed a similar plea challenging the project after the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) assured the NGT that they would carry out the project after due compliance with the laws, especially the Bhagirathi eco-sensitive zone notification of December 18, 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chardham highway project NGT Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love