Patidar leader Hardik Patel vows to continue fast for quota; more support pours in

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: As his hunger strike entered the third day today, Patidar leader Hardik Patel vowed to continue his fast till his demands for quota for his community members and loan waiver for Gujarat farmers were met.

The Patidar quota stir spearhead, who received more support for his agitation today, hit out at the BJP government, alleging the prevailing situation in Gujarat is "worse than what it was during the British Raj".

Apart from some local Congress leaders and MLAs, Kapil Patil, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, met Hardik Patel at his residence near here, where he is on an indefinite fast, and extended their support to him.

Patil is a leader of the Loktantrik Janata Dal.

Talking to the media, Hardik Patel claimed a large number of his supporters were trying to reach his residence, but the police were preventing them from coming here.

"Even sitting MLAs are being prevented from coming to my residence. This BJP government and its police are trying their best to stop this agitation. This situation is worse than what it was during the British Raj," he alleged.

"I know the police are working at the behest of the BJP government. But, I want to tell you that no one can stop us now. I am still fit and my hunger strike will continue till both my demands are met," he said.

The 25-year-old Patidar leader urged his supporters to sit on fast at their respective villages and towns if they are unable to reach his residence.

Hardik Patel started his hunger strike on August 25, the third anniversary of his mega pro-quota rally in Ahmedabad that had turned violent.

He is demanding a loan waiver for Gujarat farmers and inclusion of his community in the OBC category to facilitate reservation for its members in government jobs and education.

Hardik Patel launched his fast from his residence after authorities in Ahmedabad as well as Gandhinagar refused to allot a place for the hunger strike.

Yesterday, former railway minister and TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi, representatives of the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Hindustani Awam Morcha of former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi had called on him to extend their support.