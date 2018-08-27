Home Nation

Patidar leader Hardik Patel vows to continue fast for quota; more support pours in

Apart from some local Congress leaders and MLAs, Kapil Patil, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, met Hardik Patel at his residence near Ahmedabad.

Published: 27th August 2018 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel. | Express File Photo

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: As his hunger strike entered the third day today, Patidar leader Hardik Patel vowed to continue his fast till his demands for quota for his community members and loan waiver for Gujarat farmers were met.

The Patidar quota stir spearhead, who received more support for his agitation today, hit out at the BJP government, alleging the prevailing situation in Gujarat is "worse than what it was during the British Raj".

Apart from some local Congress leaders and MLAs, Kapil Patil, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, met Hardik Patel at his residence near here, where he is on an indefinite fast, and extended their support to him.

Patil is a leader of the Loktantrik Janata Dal.

Talking to the media, Hardik Patel claimed a large number of his supporters were trying to reach his residence, but the police were preventing them from coming here.

"Even sitting MLAs are being prevented from coming to my residence. This BJP government and its police are trying their best to stop this agitation. This situation is worse than what it was during the British Raj," he alleged.

"I know the police are working at the behest of the BJP government. But, I want to tell you that no one can stop us now. I am still fit and my hunger strike will continue till both my demands are met," he said.

The 25-year-old Patidar leader urged his supporters to sit on fast at their respective villages and towns if they are unable to reach his residence.

Hardik Patel started his hunger strike on August 25, the third anniversary of his mega pro-quota rally in Ahmedabad that had turned violent.

He is demanding a loan waiver for Gujarat farmers and inclusion of his community in the OBC category to facilitate reservation for its members in government jobs and education.

Hardik Patel launched his fast from his residence after authorities in Ahmedabad as well as Gandhinagar refused to allot a place for the hunger strike.

Yesterday, former railway minister and TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi, representatives of the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Hindustani Awam Morcha of former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi had called on him to extend their support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hardik Patel Patidar leader

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love