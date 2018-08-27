Home Nation

Sharad Yadav hits out at government, urges EC to address concerns on EVMs

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, today asked the EC at an all-party meeting to revert back to ballot paper system for voters to cast their votes.

Published: 27th August 2018 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav addresses the media on the issue of Kerala floods at his residence in New Delhi on Monday Aug. 27 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid demands by some opposition parties to replace EVMs with ballot papers, former Union minister Sharad Yadav today announced he would hold a rally in Delhi and urged the EC to address "concerns" over the use of the machines.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav stopped short of demanding a reintroduction of the ballot paper system but said it should be preferred if the Election Commission could not dispel people's "growing doubts" on the authenticity of Electronic Voting Machines.

Yadav said the date of the rally would be announced later.

He also hit out at the central government over a host of issues, including its crop insurance policy, alleging that it has become a source of "loot" for insurance companies, which have earned Rs 9,929 crore and settled only 32 per cent of claims by farmers.

Criticising the government over "lack of jobs", he said the rate of employment growth has come down to less than half a per cent.

He attacked the government over its alleged refusal to receive financial aid from United Arab Emirates for flood-ravaged Kerala and said its help of only Rs 570 crore to the state is less than Rs 1,670 crore it is paying for per unit of the Rafale aircraft.

Yadav claimed that the government's move to check circulation of alleged fake news on social media, especially WhatsApp, is driven by its desire to control information as its policies and leaders are facing increasing criticism from people.

