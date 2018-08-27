Stranded vehicles cleared, LMV traffic to ply both sides, HMV Srinagar to Jammu

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Normal traffic movement was restored on Monday on 300-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway after all vehicles, stranded for two days due to closure of road were allowed to move towards their respective destinations on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the national highway, linking Ladakh region with Kashmir and historic Mughal road, are through for traffic.

The highway, only all-weather road, connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed on August 24 evening following land and mudslides, triggered by rain.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintenance of the highway put into service sophisticated machines and men to work and finally put through the road, he said.

We have allowed two way Light Move Vehicle (LMV) traffic from both Srinagar and Jammu this morning after all stranded vehicles were cleared, a traffic police official told UNI.

However, he said, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will ply from Srinagar to Jammu and no HMV will be allowed from opposite direction.

Over 600 vehicles, including 400 carrying passengers, trucks loaded with essentials and fruits, got stranded on the highway.

Meanwhile, the 86-km-long historic Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region was open for traffic.

Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) traffic will continue to ply from both sides while Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) will ply from Rajouri and Poonch to Srinagar and no HVM will be allowed from opposition direction.

Traffic was plying normally on the national highway, the only road connecting Ladakh with Kashmir.