Supreme Court seeks Centre's reply on plea against non-appointment of grievance officer by WhatsApp 

The SC today sought response of the Centre and WhatsApp on a plea alleging that the social media giant does not comply with the provision of appointing a grievance officer and other laws of India.

Published: 27th August 2018 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today sought response of the Centre and WhatsApp on a plea alleging that the social media giant does not comply with the provision of appointing a grievance officer and other laws of India.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Indu Malhotra issued a notice to the Centre and the messaging platform on a plea filed by an organisation, Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change, to restrain the social media giant from proceeding with its payment systems unless it fully complies with provisions of the Reserve Bank of India.

The top court has asked the parties to file the reply within four weeks.

