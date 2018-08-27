Youth in West Bengal held for molesting woman, clicking obscene pictures

By IANS

KOLKATA: A youth was arrested from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday for allegedly clicking obscene pictures of a woman and molesting her, police said.

Murshid Ali Mollah was arrested from Bishnupur area for allegedly molesting a married woman staying in his neighborhood, a police officer said.

"According to the complainant, the accused also clicked some obscene pictures of her a few days back and had been blackmailing her after threatening to leak the pictures online," said the officer.

The woman, who stays with her five-year-old child, alleged that the man started threatening her when she refused to have an affair with him.