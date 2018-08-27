Home Nation

Youth in West Bengal held for molesting woman, clicking obscene pictures

Murshid Ali Mollah was arrested from Bishnupur area for allegedly molesting a married woman staying in his neighborhood.

Published: 27th August 2018 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes

By IANS

KOLKATA: A youth was arrested from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday for allegedly clicking obscene pictures of a woman and molesting her, police said.

Murshid Ali Mollah was arrested from Bishnupur area for allegedly molesting a married woman staying in his neighborhood, a police officer said.

"According to the complainant, the accused also clicked some obscene pictures of her a few days back and had been blackmailing her after threatening to leak the pictures online," said the officer.

The woman, who stays with her five-year-old child, alleged that the man started threatening her when she refused to have an affair with him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal West Bengal molestation case Bishnupur molestation case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6