Home Nation

Akhara Parishad to perform last rites of destitutes and unclaimed bodies

The Parishad is not only contacting the saints living in villages of economically weaker blocks like Koraon, Meja, Shankargrah, but also the devotees coming to Lete Hanuman Ji temple.

Published: 28th August 2018 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a noble gesture, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the apex decision-making body of the country's 13 'akharas' (monastic order), has decided to bear the responsibility of performing the last rites and other related rituals of the destitute and unclaimed bodies.

"Akhada Parishad has issued instructions to all the members, the saints and priests of the parishad and otherwise also to inform us about the destitute who do not have anyone to cremate them and the rest will be taken care of by us," said Mahant Narendra Giri, president, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad said on Monday.

For this purpose, the Parishad is not only contacting the saints living in villages of economically weaker blocks like Koraon, Meja, Shankargrah, but also the devotees coming to Lete Hanuman Ji temple at Sangam to offer 'jhanda' (flag).

Mahant Giri said that often poor Hindus were forced to bury the unclaimed bodies for lack of finances. Even other rituals were not performed.

"Burial of body is not a norm in Sanatan Dharma. So we find it our moral and social responsibility to help those who are poor and no one to look after and perform post-death rituals," added the Mahant.

He said that the members of Akhara Parishad were also directed to spread the word so that anyone who came across such abandoned or unclaimed bodies should give the Parishad a call in and around Sangam city.

"A van will reach the spot to carry the corpse and rest will be done by us. We have instructed our team members to position around half a dozen persons at the office behind the temple 24x7, who will tackle such cases," he added.

Parishad officials said this initiative was just the beginning as the Parishad wanted to counter the practice of religious conversion of economically weaker sections going on in remote trans-Yamuna and trans-Ganga areas of the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love