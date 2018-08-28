Home Nation

Azam Khan responsible for Muzaffarnagar riots: Amar Singh

Khan drew the former SP leader's ire as the former, in an interview to a private news channel, had made 'threatening remarks'.

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh (ENS)

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Tuesday held Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan responsible for the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, former Samajwadi Party leader, announced that he will fully support the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"When leader like Mulayam Singh Yadav will craft politicians like Azam Khan, then riots like 2013 will take place," he claimed.

He further said that when Muzaffarnagar riots were on peak, the entire Samajwadi Party was enjoying 'Saifai Mahatsov'.

Khan drew the former SP leader's ire as the former, in an interview to a private news channel, had reportedly said, "When people like Amar Singh will be publicly lynched, his wife beaten up and acid thrown on his daughters, then they will mend their ways."

Addressing a press conference here, Mr Singh said that his daughters are afraid to attend school, post SP leader's statement.

"SP is now a namazwadi party. I will like to ask them if Gujarat riots were riots then why not Muzaffarnagar riots are riots," he said, adding that "I am targeting SP, calling it a namaz wadi party not because I have any understanding with BJP, but because Azam Khan has threatened my daughters."

In a veiled attack at SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Singh questioned why the former is promising a Vishnu temple and a city after the deity, if voted to power.

"How can a Namazwadi party can construct a Hindu temple," he questioned.

"I am with the BJP for 2019 and will be with them with all my might," Mr Singh added.

