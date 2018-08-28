Home Nation

Centre according step-motherly treatment to Kerala: BSP chief Mayawati

Neither has the Centre declared it a national calamity nor shown any seriousness in giving permission to Kerala to impose a cess on state Goods and Services Tax (GST) to generate resources on its own.

Published: 28th August 2018 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP supremo Mayawati today accused the Centre of according "step-motherly treatment" to Kerala and demanded that all-out help is provided to the flood-hit state.

The party also urged the Centre to declare the floods in the southern state as a national calamity.

"Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) condemns the step-motherly treatment shown towards non-BJP ruled Kerala, which has been badly affected by the floods. We demand that it be declared a national calamity," Mayawati said in a party release issued here.

"Entire Kerala and part of Karnataka have been hit by floods and different organisations and individuals are doing the needful at their level, but the central government has not shown the required seriousness and sensitivity towards it," she said.

Neither has the Centre declared it a national calamity nor shown any seriousness in giving permission to Kerala to impose cess on state Goods and Services Tax (GST) to generate resources on its own, the BSP president said, asking whether this was not an example of Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) "narrow politics".

Mayawati also asked her party men in various states under the south zone to provide all possible help to the needy, adding that all state governments, shunning their political affiliations, should lend support.

She said some areas in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also been hit by floods.

Over 300 people have died and lakhs displaced in the floods and landslides caused by the monsoon rains since August 8 across Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSP Mayawati Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love