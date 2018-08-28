Home Nation

Delhi HC dismisses plea to amend election rules on using same pen to cast vote

The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Amit Sahni claiming that the Election Commission (EC) provides a common instrument or article, i.e. pen, to voters for marking ballot paper.

Published: 28th August 2018 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (Photo | File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today dismissed a plea challenging the election rules under which only an instrument given by the Election Commission is to be used for marking ballots to cast vote.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao said it seemed that the provision was reasonable and does not need to be amended.

"What is unreasonable or unconstitutional in the provision," the court said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Amit Sahni claiming that the Election Commission (EC) provides a common instrument or article, i.e. pen, to voters for marking ballot paper which could be easily replaced.

The plea, which contended that these provisions could be misused and should be amended, said weightage is required to be given to the intention of the person casting vote and not on the instrument viz ink of a pen, which could be replaced at the behest of any candidate.

Citing an instance of "misuse" of such provisions of Conduct of Elections Rule 1961, he alleged that in the 2016 elections to Rajya Sabha in Haryana for two seats, the pen given by the EC was changed leading to change of the verdict.

In the 2016 polls, a row had erupted after votes of 12 MLAs of Congress and allies were declared invalid for marking their preferences with a pen other than the one officially supplied, prompting the Congress to allege foul play.

This led to the defeat of R K Anand, who was backed by Congress, and victory of Independent candidate Subhash Chandra.

During the hearing, the EC's counsel said just because it happened in one case, the rule does not need to be changed and it was important to maintain secrecy of the person casting vote.

The plea said, "The Rules 39(2) (b), Rule 70 and Rule 73 (2)(e) of the Conduct of Elections Rule 1961 are vulnerable.

"They can be misused by any candidate contesting election as is evident from the incident of Haryana Elections held in June 2016, where the ECI itself considered to be a case, which required criminal investigation and directed FIR to be lodged against several persons apart from disciplinary enquiry against R K Nandal, Secretary of Haryana Assembly, who was also returning officer for Rajya Sabha election, for lack of supervisory control and negligence.

" The plea had sought directions to the Centre and EC to make amendments in the rules concerned.

The petitioner said he had made a representation to the EC to take appropriate steps to ensure that similar kind of situation, as occurred in Haryana, do not arise in the future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi HC Election Rules

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad