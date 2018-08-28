Deoria row: Yogi government faces tough queries from Allahabad High Court

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to come clear as to why a panel of three district judges should not be set up in each district for visiting shelter homes and for submitting a status report every month. The order came when a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Varma was hearing the PIL related to the Deoria shelter home case.

Moreover, the court also directed the government to apprise it as to why CCTVs should not be installed at all the shelter homes. The next hearing will take place on September 5. Earlier, the court had taken suo motu cognizance of media reports in connection with the case. On August 8, the court said it would monitor probe in the case, which was exposed at the shelter home. The police had raided the shelter home on the night of August 5, after an inmate escaped and reached a police station to narrate the tale of horror and alleged sex racket being run with the involvement of the management. During the raid, the police had rescued 24 women and 18 others were found missing.

In the Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his government had taken action against the Deoria DM, the SP and all those officials found not doing their duty. He added that a CBI inquiry was recommended and a three-member committee was already carrying out the probe till the CBI took over.

The High Court was also monitoring the probe, he said in response to the Opposition’s demand of a judicial inquiry.

Adityanath said facts had emerged in the probe indicating that if anyone had to be blamed, then it would be the previous governments. “The shelter home got recognition in 2009, and was getting grants till 2017,” the CM asserted.