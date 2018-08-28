Home Nation

Man gets death threat for refusing to play 'Momo Challenge' in West Bengal

The online game, featuring a grotesque image of a girl with her distorted face and bulging eyes, has made headway in several countries and is similar to last year's killer 'Blue Whale Challenge'.

Published: 28th August 2018 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

An image of the sculpture, which is the face of the Momo challenge (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

SURI: A small-time businessman in West Bengal's Birbhum district has alleged that he was threatened with dire consequences for refusing to play the deadly 'Momo Challenge' game, police said today.

The online game, featuring a grotesque image of a girl with her distorted face and bulging eyes, has made headway in several countries and is similar to last year's killer 'Blue Whale Challenge'.

It has reportedly claimed two lives so far in the state.

In the complaint lodged yesterday, Abdul Kuddus said after he had turned down the invitation to take part in the online game, he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number that revealed his bank account details.

Kuddus, who runs a mobile-repairing business at Kendradangal village in Suri, said he feared that details of his family and finance might have been compromised by hackers.

The CID, meanwhile, said today that it was probing the cases of alleged suicide blamed on the game and most of the messages received by people inviting them to play it were "fake".

There is no reason to panic or to connect the recently-reported suicide cases in West Bengal to 'Momo Challenge', Nishat Pervez, CID deputy inspector general (operations), told reporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Momo Challenge Blue Whale Challenge death threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad