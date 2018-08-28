Home Nation

PM, CMs are government employees, bar them from poll campaigns: Assam MP to EC

Rajya Sabha member Daimary of Bodoland People's Front, argued that their participation in poll campaigns adversely affected the interests of smaller political parties and independent candidates.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assam MP has urged the Election Commission (EC) to bar the prime minister, chief ministers and ministers from campaigning during elections. Rajya Sabha member Daimary of Bodoland People's Front, argued that their participation in poll campaigns adversely affected the interests of smaller political parties and independent candidates.

He told TNIE that he had made the suggestion to EC at a meeting with political parties on electoral reforms on Monday. He suggested that PM, CMs and ministers should be viewed as government servants.

"I had suggested to the Election Commission to view them (PM, CMs and ministers) as government employees. As government employees cannot work for any political party, the PM, CMs and ministers should also be barred from campaigning. The reason I suggested to keep them away from electioneering is that they can easily influence voters with promises. They are heavyweights and if they campaign, how will smaller political parties compete with bigger political parties?" the MP from Assam argued.

Daimary said he had made the suggestion to protect the democratic system and the interests of smaller political parties. He insisted that the EC take measures to check unrestrained spending by bigger political parties during elections. "We all know that the bigger political parties spend heavily during elections. It should be curbed as it affects the smaller political parties and independent candidates," he said.

Daimary's BPF, which holds sway in Bodoland Territorial Areas District comprising four Assam districts, is a constituent in the state's BJP-led coalition government.

